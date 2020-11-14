Monroe County Courthouse to reopen Monday, Nov. 16

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 32,792 total COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State, up by 1,153 new cases. The DHHR reports nine new deaths, bringing the death toll to 574.