Monroe County Courthouse to reopen Monday, Nov. 16

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Courthouse will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Monroe County Commissioners told 59News there will be restrictions to comply with Gov. Jim Justice’s Executive Order issued on November 13, 2020. These include:
- People entering the Courthouse must wear a mask.
- One one person at a time will be allowed in each office.
- Visitors will be asked a short series of health screening questions.
- The number of people in the Courthouse hallway will be limited to ensure social distancing.
- Those needing to visit the record room, open an estate or need assistance with an estate or apply for a marriage license, must schedule an appointment. Please call (304) 772-3096 Extension 4 to do so.