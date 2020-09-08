Monroe County courthouse to reopen with restrictions

UNION, WV (WVNS) — After The courthouse in Monroe County closed down in August due to COVID-19 concerns. Now the doors will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020.

The announcement was made by the Monroe County Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 8. There will be some restrictions for those who go to conduct their business. Here is a list:

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Only one person at time will be allowed in each courthouse office.

The number of people waiting in the courthouse hallway will be limited.

Appointments will be required in some cases. Those include probating an estate, applying for a marriage license or visiting the record room. The number is 304-772-3096.