Monroe County Courthouse will reopen after being closed for months due to COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The courthouse originally closed on November 23 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. They plan to reopen at 8:30 a.m.

However, the courthouse will have restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice social distancing in the courthouse. Only one person will be allowed in each courthouse office at a time, and the number of people waiting out in the hallway will be limited.

Those needing to utilize courthouse services must call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-772-3096 and make an appointment.