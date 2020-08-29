Monroe County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 testing

UNION, WV (WVNS)– With the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, health officials increased testing opportunities.

The Monroe County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Monroe County Health Center and the National Guard helped with the testing. They offered the testing to anyone in the county who wanted it.

After moving to red on the state’s County Alert System Saturday morning, Health Officer Dr. Travis Hansbarger stressed the importance of getting tested when its available.

“Part of getting on top of it is testing,” Hansbarger said. “So we are recommending people definitely with symptoms but with possible contact definitely come in and get tested. That is how we stay ahead of this and get it under control.”

Hansbarger said they will continue to have this testing available until cases go down. If you are not able to make it to a drive thru testing day, you can call the Monroe County Health Center to schedule an appointment.