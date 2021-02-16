Monroe County man charged with sex abuse involving a teenage girl

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A Monroe County man is facing numerous charges, including sexual abuse involved a teenage girl from Summers County. The investigation began on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

In an interview with investigators at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center on Feb. 3 the victim, a 14-year-old girl, told them Danny Carter, 26, of Peterstown, WV, had sex with her once and knew how old she was at the time.

When questioned by investigators, Carter admitted he drank alcohol with the victim and exchanged explicit pictures with her. He also confessed to inappropriately touching the girl on one occasion.

Carter was arrested on two counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse, plus one count each of Contributing To Delinquency of a Minor and Distribution or Display of Obscene Matter to Minor. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at $26,000.