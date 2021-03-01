Monroe County releases athletic event attendance guidelines

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: A basketball sits on the court during a break in the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during preseason action at the Barclays Center on October 19, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The 76ers defeated the Nets 106-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Monroe County Schools (MCS) released their guidelines for attending upcoming athletic events. The attendance policies will go into place on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021.

Parents and guardians of athletes will be able to attend events when the county is colored green, yellow, or gold on DHHR’s County Alert System. Those also able to attend under these circumstances will be grandparents and immediate household members.

Only parents and/or guardians will be able to attend athletic events when the county is colored orange. If the county shifts to red, all practices and games will stop immediately.