Monroe County releases athletic event attendance guidelines

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Monroe County Schools (MCS) released their guidelines for attending upcoming athletic events. The attendance policies will go into place on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021.
Parents and guardians of athletes will be able to attend events when the county is colored green, yellow, or gold on DHHR’s County Alert System. Those also able to attend under these circumstances will be grandparents and immediate household members.
Only parents and/or guardians will be able to attend athletic events when the county is colored orange. If the county shifts to red, all practices and games will stop immediately.