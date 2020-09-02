Monroe County School administrators hand out Chromebooks to students

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Getting ready for this new school year means providing the right tools for success. Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, Joetta Basile, said school administrators gave out Chromebooks to students.

Students in grades K-12 can pick up one at James Monroe High School. They gave out chromebooks on Wed. Sept. 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will also be handing them out again on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. People can also stop by on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.

Basile said these Chromebooks are required for remote learning days.