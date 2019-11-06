Monroe County school resource officer hailed a hero after going above and beyond to protect children

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) – Corporal Philip Wickline showed up to Peterstown Elementary School on the evening of Tuesday, November 5, for what he thought was a routine Monroe County Board of Education Meeting.

“Actually, I was coming here because the superintendent had said there might be some issues here at the board meeting,” Cpl. Wickline recalled.

Little did he know, there was an order of business secretly kept off the agenda, as Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, Joetta Basile, and BOE members presented him with a Distinguished Service Award for his job as a Resource Officer at Mountain View Elementary School in Union.

While Cpl. Wickline was recognized for his daily acts of heroism as a resource officer, he recently made an arrest near school property where the suspect could have posed great danger to the students.

“He actually made a traffic stop there at the school, and found methamphetamine in the vehicle,” Basile said. ”

He was then able to get a search warrant for a home located right across the road from the school, which lead deputies to discover nearly eight grams of meth. The woman was also wanted in Alabama for meth trafficking.

“Methamphetamine is taking over our country,” Cpl. Wickline said. “I mean its really really bad, from people overdosing, to kids accidentally overdosing. We don’t need that anywhere, let alone right across from our school.”

With the dangers of the drug lurking right where young children walked to school, Board of Education members said this award is the least they can do to thank Cpl. Wickline for not only being a protector of the students, but for being their role model and their friend.

“He’s always high fiving them or he speaks to them, they run up and give him a hug,” Basile added. “He definitely cares about the kids and wants to take care of them. ”

Cpl. Wickline told 59 News he has been in law enforcement for 18 years.