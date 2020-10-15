Monroe County School transition to remote learning

UNION, WV (WVNS) — School administrators and health leaders in Monroe County are taking action following a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and not having enough substitutes to cover classes. Starting on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 schools in the county will use the remote learning plan.

The changes are expected to last one week, through Friday, Oct. 23. Starting on Monday, Oct. 26 students will return to the A/B blended learning in-school instruction. Students will receive lessons remotely.

Meal distribution for the following week will be announced on Friday. Administrators asked Monroe County residents to continue follow CDC guidelines, remain socially distanced, wear masks and wash their hands.