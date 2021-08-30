Monroe County schools closed following increase in COVID-19 cases

UNION, WV (WVNS) — All schools in Monroe County will be closed for a week following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a post on the Monroe County Schools Facebook page, schools will be closed from Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to Friday, September 3, 2021. All practices and games are canceled as well. Schools will reopen Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Lessons will be sent remotely or through paper packets. The Board of Education is asking everyone to do their part to help students get back in their classrooms.

This announcement comes on the same day the Monroe County Health Department posted an advisory regarding COVID-19. According to the Health Department, active cases of COVID-19 are the highest numbers the county has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The health department anticipates numbers to increase even more over the next few weeks because of very high transmission rates.

The advisory was posted in order for residents to help ‘Slow the Surge.’ The health department is asking people to make appropriate decisions, like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in all indoor public places, social distancing, and getting tested.