Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Deputies are looking for William McGuire. He is wanted for attempted murder, malicious wounding and domestic battery. A warrant is out for his arrest.

McGuire is 54-years-old. He is 5’6″ and weighs 163 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

West Virginia State Police and officers with the WV Division of Natural Resources are also looking for McGuire. If you have any information, contact the Monroe County 911 Center at (304)-772-3911.