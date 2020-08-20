Monroe County to close courthouse

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Commission announced they will be closing down the courthouse starting on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. There was no date set for when the building will reopen.

The reason for the closure was due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Despite the closure all county offices will be staffed during normal business hours which are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is the contact information for offices:

Assessor – 304-772-3083

Tax Office – 304-772-3018

911 Center – 304-772-3912

Ambulance Fee Manager – 304-772-7295

Circuit Clerk – 304-772-3017

County Clerk – 304-772-3096

Prosecuting Attorney – 304-772-5098

The action was taken out of an abundance of caution. It is in accordance with the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The closure will be re-evaluated regularly and may be changed if needed.