Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) – Shaina Vipperman is still trying to process what she believes happened in the early hours of Tuesday, February 12, 2020, at her her home in Lindside.

“I woke up at about 1 a.m.,” Vipperman recalled. “I do that sometimes I wake up on and off in the middle of the night.”

Vipperman said she was sitting on her couch, scrolling on her phone before she heard her front door rattle. When she opened it to investigate, she told 59News a man was standing in her doorway. She said he then stepped inside and tried to attack her, but he did not get far.

“I swung at him,” Vipperman said. “I don’t know what I hit, but I hit something, and he got around my neck and I kind of blacked out for a minute because I couldn’t breathe.”

She said when she woke up she noticed the intruder ran away. While she called 911, her boyfriend, Nick Rose, ran after the man to look for him.

“I drove around myself to see if i could see anything, but i never did see anything,” Rose added.

911 put her in contact with a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“He told me that he didn’t see a reason to come out that night, that he would come out tomorrow,” Vipperman said. “I don’t blame the officers for it, it’s just sad that we don’t have one or two on duty in the middle of the night when things happen like that, they could’ve at least came and seen if someone was running down the street or something.”

Sheriff Kenneth Hendrick preferred not to speak on camera with our 59 news team, but confirmed a deputy did follow up for a report the next afternoon. When we asked why no one was sent out right away, he said there is no overnight shift; deputies are on call and need to use their best judgment.

While they handle the investigation moving forward, Vipperman is simply happy her four children, who were also home at the time, are safe. She is now urging her neighbors to be on the lookout.

“Just make sure your kids are safe and watch around you more or less,” Vipperman said.

Vipperman described the intruder as a medium build white man with a beard who was wearing a dark hoodie. If you know anything regarding this incident, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.