GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Video game fans have a ton of new titles to look forward to in 2023 and not all of them are as well known as Legend of Zelda, Resident Evil, or Assassin’s Creed.

A new title hitting consoles this year is ‘Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook,’ a survival focused role-playing game. The game is being released by Nippon Ichi Software, better known as NIS, which also is the company associated with the ‘Danganronpa’ series of games and ‘Disgaea. ‘

According to Monster Menu’s website, players will have the chance to customize a group of explorers (up to four) and even pick their class (i.e. swordwielders, chefs, and even mages) before they are thrust into a situation where they will find themselves trapped and on a desperate hunt for resources to keep themselves alive.

During the gameplay, gamers will have to kill monsters and consume them in order to make their way out of the dungeon. The website says there will be a slew of recipes to help adventures out as they combat hunger and dehydration. Meals can also improve the stats of characters as you play.

Monster Menu is promising to be a unique experience for players, but if you are not quite sure if it would be to your taste, you can check out a demo on the NISAmerica’s Twitch channel on May 16th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

‘Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook’ will officially be on sale in America on May 23rd, 2023 and will be available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.