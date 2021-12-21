Montcalm Elementary donates thousands of dollars in school supplies to tornado victims

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — Students and staff at Montcalm Elementary School in Mercer County saw the devastation caused by tornadoes in Kentucky and they decided to band together and do something about it.

Students, parents, and teachers in Montcalm have donated pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, backpacks and so much more to victims of the tornadoes that devastated Mayfield, Kentucky earlier this month.

Principal Matthew Wright said the thousands of dollars of school supplies donated show Montcalm is a community with an incredibly generous spirit.

“Luckily we have a really good school community, community as a whole,” said Wright. “They always pull together on stuff like this. Really we’ve kind of been overwhelmed by how much stuff we had come in.

Students at the school told 59 News they wanted to give back to help kids just like them.

“I think it’s important so they don’t get held back,” said student Savannah Wood. “So, they’re learning just at the same speed as I am, instead of learning something that I have already learned.”

“I’m sorry that you lost your home,” said student Micah Phillips. “But, we got school supplies for y’all.”

“They had their whole lives ripped away and it makes me feel good to be able to have something to give back to them,” said student Charles Wyatt.

In total, over 10,000 individual items have been donated. Title One Interventionist Tabitha Austin said she hopes the kids see that giving back and helping your neighbor is really what this time of year is all about.

“”Well especially with this time of year I think that we need to be giving back to anybody that needs help, explained Austin. “And I think that our kids did an awesome job.”

The donations were loaded onto trucks Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and will be delivered to Mayfield, Kentucky in the coming days.