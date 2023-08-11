MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — The Montcalm Generals entered the 2022 season with low expectations and no seniors on the entire roster.

That did not stop the Generals from tying a school record with 8 wins, and nearly grabbing a spot in the A state playoffs.

This year is a much different story.

The Generals bring back nearly everyone from last season’s record-tying team, and they are not shy about setting lofty goals for themselves in 2023. Logan Carver and John Hall, seniors on the football team, both said the goal is to go undefeated.

“Go 10-0. Just win them all then see what else we can do,” Carver said.

Hall added the motivation to go 10-0 is amped up because they want this team to be better than their head coach’s historic season.

“That’s a really big goal because there has never been a Montcalm team to go undefeated. As you may know there was one 8-2 team, and that was actually our head coach’s team his senior year. Then we were the second one. But we’ve got to outdo him one time,” Hall said.

Head Coach Adam Havens will rely on Carver, Hall, and other leaders like Quarterback Jalen Younger, as the Generals believe they have all the pieces to put together the best season in Montcalm School history.