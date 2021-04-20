Montcalm High School student wins scholarship money from essay

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — One local Mercer County student is receiving a big payout for writing an essay. The essay contest was put on by the Alleghany Blue Ridge Chapter of the U.S. Army.



Kayton Perkins, a JROTC cadet from Montcalm High School, wrote an essay about leaders in her life. Perkins chose to write about Bluefield City Ambassador, Marie Blackwell. She said Blackwell serves as a mentor and inspiration to her since she was a child. Perkins was chosen as the winner and received $500 towards college.

“I love to write, I do. And I always look for scholarships because I need the money for college and they brought it up to me. And everything just fell out just perfect and I think the Lord did that for me,” said Perkins.



Perkins’ essay was so good, the chapter said they are now going to do the contest every year. She said she is using the scholarship money to help her attend Bluefield State College where she plans to study Pre-Med.