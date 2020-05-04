Montgomery General hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) – A Montgomery General hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.
Administrators said the person was tested Saturday, May 2, 2020 and the positive results came back Sunday, May 3. They also confirm they have a patient who is “under investigation” at this time.
In response to the news, Vickie Gay, President and CEO of Montgomery Hospital, stated:
“We are working in partnership with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health and the Fayette County Health Department to conduct an appropriate outbreak investigation in order to ensure the safety of our employees, patients and residents.”Vickie Gay, President and CEO of Montgomery Hospital