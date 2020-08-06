Month-long overdose investigation leads to arrest of Bluefield man

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Bluefield man was arrested following an investigation into a drug overdose.

Officers with the Bluefield Police Department arrested Steven Payne on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Patrolman R.V. Workman was investigating a drug overdose death. That investigation led him to Payne. Workman was able to obtain a search warrant for Payne’s home. He found multiple types of drugs inside.

Payne was charged with delivery of schedule I controlled substance-heroin, delivery of schedule I resulting in death, and possession with the intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance.