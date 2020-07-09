More COVID-19 testing needed, West Virginia company steps up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The demand for increased testing is a direct result of the sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State over the last week. With summer travel underway, more positive cases are predicted.

With that in mind, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin toured QLabs Inc. in Charleston on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He said Congress needs to fund even more testing.

“I am fighting because we put a lot of money in, and the federal government has put a lot of money in for testing. And a person who does not have insurance or money to pay, should not be prohibited from getting a test. So I’m glad that the state, I am glad that we’ve been doing different free testing, but we just don’t do enough of it. And we need to do more,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

QLabs is the only facility in the state that does testing from sample collection, to analyzing results on-site. Other labs send their samples out-of-state for analysis, and that can slow down the whole process.

“And so a lab is experiencing deficits in personnel or supplies, or even just speed of equipment, it affects the turnaround time, and that as a direct impact on patient care,” said Mary Collins with Q-Labs of West Virginia.

Q-Labs said it will be in Morgantown, to test every student, faculty and staff member before West Virginia University re-opens for the fall semester.

“As for when there will be more money for testing, Senator Manchin said that will be determined when Congress returns to Washington, on July 20th,” said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.