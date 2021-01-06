More COVID-19 vaccines being distributed in Summers County

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Another round of the COVID-19 vaccine will be coming to the people 80 and older in Summers County.

Health Administrators in Summers County will be distributing the vaccine on Thursday, January 7, and Friday, January 8, 2021.

The first doses of the vaccines were given out over the weekend, but many people were turned away. This time around, the health department will be giving out close to 150 vaccines.

Chad Meador is an administrator with the Summers County Health Department. He said this round is by appointment only.

“We’re going to give around 150 shots over the next two days by appointment only. And we are at full capacity,” Meador explained.

Spots for this round of vaccines are already filled up; however, Meador said more doses are on the way.