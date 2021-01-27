More students learning online at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — School is back in session at Bluefield College. However, not everyone went back to in-class learning.

Marshall Flowers, Vice President of Academic Affairs, said even with the pandemic, students are staying in school. He said while generally most students choose the traditional in-class route, the second semester at Bluefield College shows more students going online to finish out the semester.

“So a number of our students have made choices, this semester rather than being on campus to do the online program and we’ve allowed both options. And so our enrollment is strong, we’re thankful for the start of the semester and how well it’s gone for us,” said Flowers.

Flowers said there are rules and guidelines in place to prevent further spread of the virus. He said life at Bluefield College is trying to stay as normal as possible while still staying safe, social distancing and providing a solid education for students.