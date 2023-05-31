Wednesday we start to clear up slowly and bring back more sunshine throughout the day. A few more clouds towards the eastern mountains but a dry day for most, if not all. Highs push into the mid to upper 70s. Expect a humid feel to the day as dew points run high. As a result, an isolated shower in the afternoon can’t be ruled out but again, most will not see these.

Thursday we really start cranking up the heat as a touch more sunshine wins out over cloud cover. Temps push into the 80s by the afternoon as humidity levels remain high. Again, an afternoon shower possible in the heat of the day towards the evening hour, but these will be very few and far between.

Friday a few more clouds but sunshine is plentiful throughout the day as we warm back into the low 80s. The extra humidity will certainly make the second day of June feel more like summer. A humidity levels drop a bit, we’ll remain safe from any afternoon showers but clouds will certainly grow in the afternoon sun.



Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper 70s will be a nice start to the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a cold front is expected into Sunday. A few showers in the late overnight hours likely.



Sunday a few showers in the morning are possible as a system skirts by towards our east. This will affect our eastern mountains more than anyone. Eventually we’ll clear up by mid morning with sunshine returning north to south. Highs are hurt by morning clouds as we work our way into the muggy upper 70s.



Monday is a nice day over all with sunshine to start helping us warm up out of the 50s into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will knock humidity down a bit for a breathable day overall.



Tuesday a southern system pushes in with increasing clouds followed by rain showers and a rumble or two in the afternoon. As clouds increase, temps don’t warm as much as we work our way into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Showers remain scattered into the overnight.

In your extended forecast, June is starting on a warm, humid, and soggy note as a few systems make their way in. Our jet stream is in transition which will allow a few stormy days in a row. By late next week, we looks to calm things down a bit and settle into more a summer pattern with sunshine and hot days ahead.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers PM, some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s

THURSDAY

Scattered PM showers, sunshine for most. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

PM Storms, several dry hours, mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.