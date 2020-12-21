More than $1,500 donated to repair blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An effort to repair and replace blessing boxes in Raleigh County is getting support from Beckley Pride. The organization donated $1,559.20 to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the City of Beckley.

The check presentation was done at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Third Avenue Art Park. Beckley Pride held a fundraiser over the course of November and December. In October vandals broke the doors off of several boxes in Beckley. These boxes were installed over the summer and fall of 2020.

The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department is constructing new boxes to replace those that were damaged. They are also replacing the existing plastic boxes with sturdier ones which are made of wood.

The Blessing Box Project is a joint effort by Beckley Pride, the Rotary Club, the Beckley Women’s March, One Voice, the New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living and other organizations. They are providing food, clothing, personal hygiene items and resource references to low-income and homeless individuals in Raleigh County.