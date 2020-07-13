More than $2 million awarded to WVU for stroke research

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia University (WVU) will be receiving funding to support stroke research. Senators Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) made the announcement on Monday, July 13, 2020.

“West Virginia consistently ranks in the top ten states with the highest rates of stroke and heart disease related issues,” said Senator Manchin. “With a highly vulnerable population, we must do more to help our neighbors, family, and friends manage and identify health problems, and we must increase our understanding of stroke recovery methods. This funding will support stroke research and the best ways to manage stroke patient recovery. I hope this research will benefit West Virginians who have suffered strokes and aid in their recovery and will continue to call for funding that helps West Virginians across our state.”

“Over the years, there have been few programs as impactful to West Virginia as the National Institute of Health (NIH)’s Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program,” said Senator Capito. “I was proud to host NIH leadership at WVU in 2015 and since then our partnership has continued to strengthen. This grant to WVU is the latest result of that relationship. Funding such as this is incredibly important to our state, as it will increase our understanding of factors contributing to strokes and heart disease and help identify paths towards recovery. This level of collaboration helps not just our higher education system and medical institutions, but also our populations that face higher risks of these illnesses. I will continue to champion this program because it promotes research that is done, and benefits, those in rural areas. These grants demonstrate the robust research capabilities at WVU, and proves that institutions in West Virginia can compete with any across the country or the world.”

The $2,276,620 was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

