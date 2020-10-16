More than 2,000 broadband speed tests submitted to FCC from WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Concerns over broadband coverage in West Virginia are a concern for the state’s congressional leaders. On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced he submitted more than 2,000 broadband speed tests to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

Sen. Manchin challenged West Virginians in June to submit these tests before the end of 2020. He said it proves the FCC’s broadband coverage maps are wrong. The goal is to fix the maps before the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) is distributed incorrectly.