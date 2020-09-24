More than $200,000 in grants coming to Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — More than $200,000 was awarded to organizations across Mercer County. The money will help improve the economic health of the area. It comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The State Director of the agency, Kris Warner, said he looks forward to seeing what this money will do for southern West Virginia.

“Those are things that are going to help develop the community and that’s what we like to think of at USDA Rural Development,” Warner said. “We like to build strong healthy communities and all of these projects in one way or another do that.”

Here is the breakdown of the local grants:

Development Authority of Mercer County: $50,000

City of Bluefield: $44,000 & $50,000

West Virginia Forest Products Cooperative: $45,000

City of Princeton: $50,000