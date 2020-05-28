More than $27 million awarded to fix local sewer and water systems

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More than $27 million was awarded to fix sewer and water systems across West Virginia.

Governor Justice announced 12 projects will receive $27,196,483 in federal grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine land sites across the state. The grants were provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). They are administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands.

The following projects were recommended in southern West Virginia: