More than $27 million awarded to fix local sewer and water systems

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More than $27 million was awarded to fix sewer and water systems across West Virginia.
Governor Justice announced 12 projects will receive $27,196,483 in federal grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine land sites across the state. The grants were provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). They are administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands.
The following projects were recommended in southern West Virginia:
- FAYETTE COUNTY: Oak Hill Sanitary Board – Minden Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation
- $1,500,000 to upgrade existing sewer lines, pumping stations, and sanitary collection system.
- MCDOWELL COUNTY: Renaissance Village in McDowell County
- $1,000,000 to aide in the construction of a housing facility for teachers. The proposed facility will also have space available for commercial use.
- RALEIGH COUNTY: Harper Eccles Sewer Extension Project
- $7,647,398 to provide approximately three miles of public sewer to residents along Route 3 in Raleigh County.
- RALEIGH COUNTY: Rhodell Water Service Upgrade Project
- $2,125,000 for constructing approximately three miles of public water service to residents along Route 33 in Raleigh County.
- RALEIGH COUNTY: White Oak Waterline Extension Project
- $1,319,050 to provide approximately 19,750 linear feet of public water service to residents along the border of Raleigh and Summers counties.
- WYOMING COUNTY: Brenton and Baileysville Waterline Extension Project
- $4,500,000 to provide water service to 254 customers, Baileysville Elementary and Middle School, along with a potential expansion of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.