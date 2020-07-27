More than 30 people test positive at Mercer County nursing home

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia National Guard has been called in to help with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Mercer County.

There is a total of 31 active cases at the Princeton Health Care Center. According to the Mercer County Health Department, 12 patients and 19 employees tested positive. Those individuals were identified and isolated, and contact tracing is being done.

WV Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed a total of 279 people at the nursing home were tested last week. They are still waiting for the results of 54 tests.

Governor Jim Justice said the WV National Guard was called in to help the nursing home with testing and cleaning. The DHHR was also called in to provide additional resources to the nursing home. Right now, admissions and re-admissions are on hold.