More than 400 road projects planned if funding approved by WV legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – More than 400 road projects are planned in all 55 counties in West Virginia this summer. Governor Jim Justice announced his plans to provide $150 million for work on secondary roads.

The money will need to be approved by the West Virginia Legislature when legislators return for a special session on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Work is planned for dozens of roads in southern West Virginia, including paving, embankment repairs, small bridge repairs, slips and slides. Here is a list of some of the roads in our area:

  • Fayette County:
    • Court St. Fayetteville
    • Bellwood-Greenbrier CL Rd.
    • Main St. Oak Hill
    • Hilton Village Rd.
    • Page Road
  • Greenbrier County:
    • Seneca Trail North
    • Rupert Road
    • Blakers Mill-Asbury Rd.
    • East Lewisburg Widening
    • Ronceverte Hill Guardrail
  • McDowell County:
    • Welch Bypass
    • Nortfork – Maybeury (U.S. 52)
    • Welch – Wyoming County line (WV 16)
    • Apple Grove – Iaeger Road
    • Perry Roberts Bridge
    • Carswell Loop Bridge No. 2
    • Dora Hunt Bridge
    • Plaza Drive Bridge
    • Pocahontas-Anawalt Road
    • Old 52
    • Canebrake Road
  • Mercer County:
    • Bramwell – Brushfork (U.S. 52)
    • Spanishburg – Princeton (U.S. 19)
    • Lorton Lick Road
    • Littlesburg Road
    • Northbound John Nash Blvd. Bridge
    • East River Girder
    • Old House Branch Bridge
    • Willowton Truss
    • Gardner – Spanishburg Rd.
  • Monroe County:
    • Monitor – Greenbrier CL Rd.
    • Lindside Rd.
  • Raleigh County:
    • Coalfields Expressway
    • East Beckley Bypass
    • Mabscott – Beckley (WV 16)
    • Skelton – Bradley (WV 16)
    • Ragland Rd.
    • Princewick – Midway Rd.
    • Race Track Bridge
    • William C. Brown Bridge
  • Summers County:
    • Barskdale – Sandstone Slips
  • Wyoming County
    • Mullens – Maben (WV 54)
    • Oceana – Kopperston (WV 85)
    • Mullens – Wyco Road (WV 16)
    • Hanover – Lincoln Road
    • Huff Creek Bridge
    • Fanrock Road Bridge
    • Turkey Wallow Bridge
    • Itmann – Mullens Road +1 (WV 16)
    • Brier Creek Road

