More than 400 road projects planned if funding approved by WV legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – More than 400 road projects are planned in all 55 counties in West Virginia this summer. Governor Jim Justice announced his plans to provide $150 million for work on secondary roads.
The money will need to be approved by the West Virginia Legislature when legislators return for a special session on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Work is planned for dozens of roads in southern West Virginia, including paving, embankment repairs, small bridge repairs, slips and slides. Here is a list of some of the roads in our area:
- Fayette County:
- Court St. Fayetteville
- Bellwood-Greenbrier CL Rd.
- Main St. Oak Hill
- Hilton Village Rd.
- Page Road
- Greenbrier County:
- Seneca Trail North
- Rupert Road
- Blakers Mill-Asbury Rd.
- East Lewisburg Widening
- Ronceverte Hill Guardrail
- McDowell County:
- Welch Bypass
- Nortfork – Maybeury (U.S. 52)
- Welch – Wyoming County line (WV 16)
- Apple Grove – Iaeger Road
- Perry Roberts Bridge
- Carswell Loop Bridge No. 2
- Dora Hunt Bridge
- Plaza Drive Bridge
- Pocahontas-Anawalt Road
- Old 52
- Canebrake Road
- Mercer County:
- Bramwell – Brushfork (U.S. 52)
- Spanishburg – Princeton (U.S. 19)
- Lorton Lick Road
- Littlesburg Road
- Northbound John Nash Blvd. Bridge
- East River Girder
- Old House Branch Bridge
- Willowton Truss
- Gardner – Spanishburg Rd.
- Monroe County:
- Monitor – Greenbrier CL Rd.
- Lindside Rd.
- Raleigh County:
- Coalfields Expressway
- East Beckley Bypass
- Mabscott – Beckley (WV 16)
- Skelton – Bradley (WV 16)
- Ragland Rd.
- Princewick – Midway Rd.
- Race Track Bridge
- William C. Brown Bridge
- Summers County:
- Barskdale – Sandstone Slips
- Wyoming County
- Mullens – Maben (WV 54)
- Oceana – Kopperston (WV 85)
- Mullens – Wyco Road (WV 16)
- Hanover – Lincoln Road
- Huff Creek Bridge
- Fanrock Road Bridge
- Turkey Wallow Bridge
- Itmann – Mullens Road +1 (WV 16)
- Brier Creek Road