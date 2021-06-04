More than 400 road projects planned if funding approved by WV legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – More than 400 road projects are planned in all 55 counties in West Virginia this summer. Governor Jim Justice announced his plans to provide $150 million for work on secondary roads.

The money will need to be approved by the West Virginia Legislature when legislators return for a special session on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Work is planned for dozens of roads in southern West Virginia, including paving, embankment repairs, small bridge repairs, slips and slides. Here is a list of some of the roads in our area:

Fayette County: Court St. Fayetteville Bellwood-Greenbrier CL Rd. Main St. Oak Hill Hilton Village Rd. Page Road



Greenbrier County: Seneca Trail North Rupert Road Blakers Mill-Asbury Rd. East Lewisburg Widening Ronceverte Hill Guardrail



McDowell County: Welch Bypass Nortfork – Maybeury (U.S. 52) Welch – Wyoming County line (WV 16) Apple Grove – Iaeger Road Perry Roberts Bridge Carswell Loop Bridge No. 2 Dora Hunt Bridge Plaza Drive Bridge Pocahontas-Anawalt Road Old 52 Canebrake Road



Mercer County: Bramwell – Brushfork (U.S. 52) Spanishburg – Princeton (U.S. 19) Lorton Lick Road Littlesburg Road Northbound John Nash Blvd. Bridge East River Girder Old House Branch Bridge Willowton Truss Gardner – Spanishburg Rd.



Monroe County: Monitor – Greenbrier CL Rd. Lindside Rd.



Raleigh County: Coalfields Expressway East Beckley Bypass Mabscott – Beckley (WV 16) Skelton – Bradley (WV 16) Ragland Rd. Princewick – Midway Rd. Race Track Bridge William C. Brown Bridge



Summers County: Barskdale – Sandstone Slips

