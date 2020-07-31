More than $700,000 awarded to WVU to create space technology

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University (WVU) will receive a grant for a project using 3D printers to create space technology and hardware. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made the announcement on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“I am so pleased NASA has chosen WVU to conduct important research in better understanding our universe and outer space. This project will explore ways to use technology to help create flexibility in the systems and designs we use for exploring other planets and our solar system. NASA continues to be a great partner for our state and WVU, and I look forward to strengthening this partnership through further investments into our state and institutions,” said Senator Manchin.

“During a time where space exploration and scientific discovery is in the news, I am excited to see West Virginia’s continued role in our nation’s pursuit to learn more about what exists beyond our earth. I am very happy to see this tradition continued at WVU with the acceptance of their proposal into the NASA EPSCoR Program. We must continue to give our higher education institution the resources they need to shoot for the stars and to inspire young people across our state. I look forward to the progress this program will make at WVU as a result of today’s funding announcement,” said Senator Capito.

The $749,999 was funded by NASA Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCor).

