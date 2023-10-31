Halloween, Tuesday will be a chill and blustery day but sunshine does try to return for the afternoon. While we look dry, the westward facing mountains will see the brunt of the winds and the coldest of wind chills. While thermometers reach the 40s by the afternoon, we’ll be lucky to see wind chills get any higher than the upper 30s.

Trick or Treat night will be one to bundle up for. After the sun sets, temps drop quickly back into the 30s and wind chills tumble into the 20s. Clouds build for our mountain counties with snow flakes and even a quick snow shower on the westward facing ridgelines. Again, accumulations will be minimal if any and confined to elevated surfaces. Left over puddles from Monday’s rain and mountain run off will create a few icy spots worth watching for while driving around.

A FREEZE WATCH goes into effect for McDowell, Wyoming, Tazewell, Giles, & Bland Counties Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the growing season has ended for much of the region, those that haven’t seen a freeze yet, that want to protect their plants, tonight will be the night to protect them or bring them inside if possible.

Wednesday morning, a few flakes fly for the higher mountains, but most will see sunshine returning early. Morning temps in the 20s won’t move much as highs are only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be a problem with many waking up to the teens and single digits. Frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes on exposed skin and we don’t improve at all through the day. A little taste of January as we kick off the month of November.

Thursday is a frosty morning with sunshine. Winds shift from the south helping us warm up a little, but many will find the upper 40s and low 50s for highs still chilly. Winds will let up some so wind chills won’t be much of a problem.

Friday is a sunny day as south winds continue to help us shake the frosty air. 30s in the morning will push into the mid 50s by the afternoon. In the sunshine, it’ll feel nice but the shade will be chilly.

Saturday is yet another frost start but temps finally push closer to average in the low 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine for most of the day but clouds do increase late into Saturday evening. Saturday night, remember to “fall back” on hour as time change occurs at 2am Sunday morning. It’s also a good time to replace your batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday is a complex forecast day with a cold front towards our west and a sub-tropical system along the coast. The two squeeze our region from both the west and east. Cloud cover is a safe bet but southwest winds keep us mild regardless. We’ll see afternoon highs push into the low 60s as humidity levels rise. A week of dry air will certainly play in our favor but a stay shower is likely by the late evening. We’ll keep you posted on all the changes as the week unfolds.

In your extended forecast, we stay near average with temps but the growing season for the region will be over and done after a week of freezing nights. With November is full swing by this point, we’ll be keeping an eye out for the chance of winter weather as cold, arctic air looms towards our north.

HALLOWEEN-TUESDAY

Some sun, blustery, cold. PM snow flakes Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Winter like temps, AM Mtn flakes. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine but chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Nice warm up with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, stray shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, sct. showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Colder, iso. snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds, chilly. Highs in the 40s.



