Morgantown Planet Fitness client tests positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing more than 200 people

UPDATE (JUNE 28, 2020 5:00 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department issued a press release Saturday evening stating a client of Planet Fitness in Morgantown on Fort Pierpont Road has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person was at the gym on Wednesday, June 24th and could have exposed others between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Health Department officials are urging anyone who was at the facility during those hours to self-quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and loss of smell.

“They also should do their best to stay away from others in their household,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “Ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of the home and to wear a mask if you must be around others.”

The release went on to say approximately 205 individuals were at Planet Fitness during that window of time. They should not leave home unless to seek medical care, which they should only do after setting up an appointment with a health care provider and learning the correct protocol to be seen.

On Sunday afternoon, June 28, there were still a lot of Planet Fitness members in the gym, many of whom were unaware that another client had contracted the virus. James Cottrell, a Planet Fitness member for a couple of years, said he was aware of the COVID-19 case but not bothered by the incident because he has absolute confidence in the gym.

“It’s always been good. it always has been good,” Cottrell said. “They’ve always done a good job supplying the cleaners and everything else everyone needs, plus if you — it’s not really, let me say, up to the gym ownership. I would say it’s more of the patrons’ duty to keep the place clean and I think if everyone would contribute it would go a lot smoother.”

Officials say, West Virginia, along with about half of the states in the nation, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In the past 10 days, the state has seen an increase of about 400 cases; in the 10 days prior to that, cases rose by about 240. As of late Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia case count was 2,782.

Monongalia County currently has 152 cases, up 21 cases in the past 10 days.

Everyone is encouraged to take precautions in order to avoid getting COVID-19, or, for symptomless individuals, giving someone else COVID-19. This includes wearing masks in public, washing hands thoroughly and often and maintaining a distance of six feet from others.