Morgantown woman sentenced to prison in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman has been sentenced for multiple drug charges stemming from a July 2019 search of her home.

Summer Fleming, 44, of Morgantown, formerly of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. to two to ten years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to deliver. Fleming will spend two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In 2019, a search of Fleming’s home in Oak Hill ended in Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies finding multiple controlled substances, firearms, and evidence of drug trafficking. Prior to the search, Fleming admitted to deputies that she had delivered drugs to others before the search took place.

Fleming had entered a guilty plea to these crimes on February 16, 2021.

