CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $68 million-dollar settlement was reached between his office and Kroger for the opioid lawsuit between them, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid.

According to Morrisey, the lawsuit was made due to alleged lack of effective controls as distributors/dispensers diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in WV.

“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them… West Virginia remains on top in settlement dollars per capita. And although the hundreds of millions of dollars we secured from these companies will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Kroger agreed to pay $34 million upfront, $12 million on June 20, 2024, another $12 million on June 30, 2025, then lower additional payments for the next seven years equaling $68 million in total per the settlement.