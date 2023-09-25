***Video forecasts are unavailable at this time due to a technical issue. Once resolved, we’ll return to adding our video forecasts with our blog. ***

Monday gloom as clouds hang tough throughout the day. Some morning mist with dense fog turns into drizzle at times but no real rain chances for today. Just a damp, cool, and cloudy day overall. Temps are cool as a result as many of us struggle into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Expect temps to feel much cooler with the dampness and light north breeze.

Tonight, clouds thin a little but not enough to brag about. We’ll see temps cool after sunset into the 50s and hover in the mid 50s through the night. With humidity running high, misty fog and drizzle returns for our mountain counties through our Tuesday morning. A few light rain showers try to move for north-central WV but will find it difficult in the overnight hours to slide farther south.

Tuesday is another gloomy day as clouds hang tough. Morning fog and misty drizzle greet us out the door. Temps don’t move much but wind are on the increase through the day. North winds 10-15mph with gusts pushing 25mph will make the day much cooler despite a thermometer or two reaching the low 70s.

Many of us are stuck in the 60s much of the day. With some thinning of the clouds mid afternoon the brief view of sunshine won’t last as clouds increase Tuesday night as rain showers move in for the overnight.

Wednesday is a soggy day with off and on rain showers to start. Some break in the rain but the cloudy skies, damp feel, and cooler weather remains as temps struggle into the upper 60s. In the afternoon, a rumble of thunder is possible, but highly isolated. Most will only see steady showers Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Thursday we see less in the way of rainfall than Wednesday but still a good umbrella day overall. Scattered showers roam freely across the region from the south, northward as temps once again fall below average in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few showers Thursday evening last through our Friday morning.

Friday starts with cloudy skies, fog, and a scattered shower or two but generally we’ll start to dry out. As clouds thin throughout the day, sunshine will start to peak through but not enough to warm us up any. Temps once again are stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday we finally see more blue in the skies as morning temps start in the 50s. We warm up steadily for a nice fall day with highs in the low 70s. With all the cooler night and rain of the past week, fall colors will really start to show up in the lowlands with our mountains showing signs of some nice color. Not a bad weekend for some fall leaf peepin’, apple picking, or pumpkin patch visits.

Sunday looks like a picture perfect fall day with cool mornings in the 50s, sunshine to start the day, and highs only in the low to mid 70s. It’ll feel nice in the afternoon sun with just a hint of a chill when the sun ducks behind a cloud or two. Overnight, we’ll see temps tumble into the low 50s and upper 40s. Just a reminder for those in West Virginia, the fall fire season gets under way Sunday, October 1st through December 31st. Remember to follow all laws and local regulations if burning. A leaves begin to fall, much more dry fuel will be available for fires to grow quickly.

In your extended forecast, we do look to dry out for a spell and temps work back closer to average. With October just around the corner, our afternoon high averages are hovering in the low 70s so don’t expect a big warm up. Just one that is slightly warmer than where we’ve been the last week or so.

