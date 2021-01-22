Mother describes experience of giving birth in an ambulance

CLEARN CREEK, WV (WVNS)– For many Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 was a normal night, but for Miranda Guzman Sunday night was anything but ordinary. At nine months pregnant, she knew any day her baby girl would be coming.

After experiencing contractions that evening, Guzman said she knew it was time to head to the hospital.

” I had the second contraction and all of a sudden they were none stop and it threw me off my game because as a former registered nurse and I worked in the Neonatal ICU I know that everything can go right and then things can go wrong, so I was just uncertain of why it was happening so fast and I couldn’t think properly cause it was happening so fast,” Guzman said.

After starting to drive to the hospital, Guzman knew things were not right, and called 911 on the way. Eventually, she saw the ambulance coming to get her, and was transferred from her cousins car to the care of first responders. Guzman says things quickly turned when she realized the baby was coming before they made it to the hospital. Guzman said the EMT’s were amazing in helping her give as close to a natural birth as possible.

And at 10:25 p.m., Aria Grace Guzman was born, but the challenges were not over.

“We were not expecting to get that much snow and it came down right at that moment so we were unable to cross the mountain the normal path, we had to change into a four wheel drive ambulance and take another route,” Guzman said. “It ended up being after I gave birth I was on the stretcher of course holding Aria for almost three hours.”

Guzman has 3 older boys. She said she is now happy to add some pink to her home decorations.

“I never thought that I would have another child, my husband passed away over 7 years ago and she has just been such a huge blessing filling a void in my life that I didn’t even know that I had plus I have boys so having pink everything has been so nice,” Guzman said.

Mom and baby Aria were checked out by the staff at Raleigh General Hospital and they are both doing great at home.