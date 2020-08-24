Motion made for new trial over the death of Dr. Ebb Whitely

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — New evidence could mean a new trial for a man convicted of murder. Charles Jason Lively is asking to have his conviction vacated, that he be released from jail and that a new trial be scheduled.

Lively was convicted in 2007 for setting a fire that killed Dr. Ebb Whitely. He has spent the last 13 years in the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. However, new evidence recently came to light which calls his conviction into question.

According to a motion filed on Aug. 14, 2020, state-retained experts challenged the determination of the fire as incendiary. They also challenge the accuracy of the forensic testimony.

Former McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Sid Bell also stated the newly discovered evidence compromises the integrity of Lively’s conviction. Bell was the prosecutor at the time of the trial.

The motion states the new evidence proves the fire that killed Dr. Whitely was not incendiary. Then-prosecutor Bell also said he believes Lively is innocent and would not have pursued conviction at the time as this evidence proves definitively that no arson occurred. Also the new evidence impeaches a witness at the trial and demonstrates there was no crime.

Lively’s lawyer has contacted the current McDowell County Prosecutor, Emily Miller. According to the motion, Ms. Miller does not oppose the motion.