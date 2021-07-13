Motorcycle accident reported in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Two motorcycles crashed into each other in the White Sulphur Springs area early Tuesday afternoon.

Greenbrier County dispatch said they received a call at 1:17 p.m. reporting the accident. The crash happened on Route 92, near the Anthony Creek intersection Greenbrier County. There is no confirmation on whether any injuries occurred or not.

The Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Creek Fire Department, White Sulphur FD, and White Sulphur EMS were all on scene.

