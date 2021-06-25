Motorcycle clubs hitting all 50 states to raise money for disabled veterans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Beginning in 2009, veterans and motorcyclists gathered together to show off their pride and support for fellow veterans. And that ride made a stop in Princeton Friday afternoon.

David Bishop, a veteran and leader of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, said this year’s Patriot Ride will hit all 50 states for a good cause.

“All the money that’s raised goes to a disabled veteran and his family,” said Bishop.

After a short ride from Kentucky, the American flag, along with dozens of leather clad veterans, made their way to Princeton on Friday, June 25, 2021. After a handoff, prayer and well wishes, the flag and Bishop, its new guardian, will head east to Roanoke, Virginia the following day.

“Then the next day, they will take it, I think, to Orange, Virginia,” said Bishop. “So it travels somewhere every day.”

He said traveling with the flag not only brings attention to their cause, but it reminds other veterans making the ride that freedom isn’t free.

“We fly the flag to let people know what’s going on,” said Bishop. “It just symbolizes freedom,” said Bishop.

He said taking care of our veterans is very important, and is proud to be able to do his part to help them.

“There’s a lot of veterans that are struggling and having a hard time,” said Bishop. “This is just one small way that we can support them.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://nationofpatriots.com/.