Motorcycle safety during fall season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The leaves are changing colors and some are starting to fall, which can be hazardous for drivers on the road. Motorcycle riders may be out enjoying the nice weather, but they need to be careful.

General Manager at Harley Davidson, Tyler Dunmyer, said wet leaves can make roads slick and cause motorcycles to lose traction.

“Lower speeds around the curves, especially blind ones,” Dunmyer said. “This time of the year, especially in the morning time or at night when fog starts to fog up windshields, drivers aren’t really seeing 100% through the windshield, so slow into the turns and just being a little bit more aware then normal.”

Motorcycle shops like Harley Davidson also sell clothing that help to protect people if an accident does occur.