BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — May is Motorcycle Safety Month. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program emphasized the importance of the safety on the roadway.

With an array of motorcycles entering the state for Memorial Day, it is important to be aware of how to share the road with them.

Sergeant Jaime Wilhite of Beckley Police Department, says in the case of car verses motorcycle accidents, the cyclist usually is the one who faces the most injuries.

“If you can, just yield to motorcycles and give them the right of way. Obviously if you are involved in a crash with a motorcycle the cyclist is most likely going to be the one with the most injuries. So just try and yield to them,” said Wilhite.

Safe driving and road sharing are the key to making sure everyone stays safe and enjoys the warm weather.