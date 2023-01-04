MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said around 1 A.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on US Route 19 in Mount Hope. The vehicle exited Route 19 onto Legends Highway reaching speeds of over 70 miles per hour.

Officers from the Mount Hope Police Department assisted in the pursuit. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver, Dale Gauvin, exited the vehicle and ran. He was shortly arrested in a nearby wooded area. It was learned the subject is a wanted fugitive from Virginia for multiple felonies.

Gauvin was arrested on a Fugitive of Justice warrant for the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Felony Destruction of Property. In addition, he was charged with the misdemeanor offense of Fleeing in a Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, Obstructing, Reckless Driving, Defective Equipment and Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance.

Gauvin now awaits court proceedings in Fayette County as well as his extradition to Virginia.