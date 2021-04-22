Mount Hope woman found guilty of burglary and destruction of property

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS ) — A woman from Fayette County was convicted on one felony and one misdemeanor charge stemming from a 2018 incident.

On December 22, 2018 Norine Maryanne Perry, 49, of Mount Hope, WV went into her ex-husband’s home without permission and caused damage to both his home and car. Evidence in the trial showed that Perry sent her ex-husband text messages admitting the destruction while she was still in the home.

Perry was convicted of the felony crime of burglary and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property. Perry faces one to 15 years for burglary, and up to one year in jail for the destruction of property. She was convicted by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing following a two-day trial.

The crimes were investigated by Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.