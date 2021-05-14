Mountain bike trails unveiled at Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The city of Bluefield, West Virginia is excited to announce the new mountain bike trails. The Sleeping Wolf Adventure trails are located in the city park by Bowen Field.

With 14 miles of trails to ride or hike, this is a perfect way for locals and visitors to enjoy the beauty of Southern West Virginia.

“It’s just a good way of getting people out and exercising and having fun,” Charles Ridlehuber, Director of Parks & Rec, said. “And it creates a sense of community because when you’re out there you see people of all walks of life some of them are walking and some are riding bikes.”

Signs are being put up throughout the park that indicate hiking or bike trail, level of difficulty, and an emergency number incase of an emergency.