Mountain State Centers for Independent Living holding food drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Mountain State Centers for Independent Living is doing their part to give back to other non profit organizations during the holiday season.

Community Resource Facilitator Kelly Elkins, said every year in December, the center teams up with partners to hold a food drive to help Carpenter’s Corner in Beckley and Salt Life.

“We’ve donated food to different organizations every year around the Christmas time just for our consumers to give back,” Elkins said.

The center is looking for non perishable food items. If you would like to help, the items can be dropped off at the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living office on Prince Street in Beckley.