Mountain State Centers for Independent Living receives medical equipment

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two local churches help a non-profit organization that serves those with disabilities. St. Stephens Episcopal and St. Lukes Lutheran Churches provided durable medical equipment for Mountain State Centers for Independent Living.

Community Resource Facilitator, Kelly Elkins, said the equipment will be used for people on a waiting list.

“We had transfer benches and we had over the bed tables and a door bell that flashes, for someone who may be hearing impaired they will be able to know someone is at their door,” Elkins explained.

Elkins said they also received many wheel chairs and walkers from the community. If you have any items you are not using and would like to donate, reach out to the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living at (304)-255-0122.