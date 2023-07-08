BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State Golf Classic is in full swing this weekend for the 44th year.

Golfers from the Mountain State as well as out of state hit the greens on Saturday, July 8, 2023, for day one of the Mountain State Golf Classic.

Golfers started the three-day event at Grandview County Club on Saturday. They will play at Pipestem Championship Golf Course on Sunday, and finish up on Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs on the Cobb Course.

Ryan Neal a Tournament Committee Member, said getting Pipestem’s course back in the mix this year is very exciting for competitors.

“It’s been like 12 years since I played there. We went and played a practice round and oh my gosh that course is gorgeous, we are excited to be playing there again. Can’t wait,” Neal said.

All of the money raised from the weekend goes right back to Raleigh General Senior Friends organization.