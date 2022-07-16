BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The 43rd Mountain State Golf Classic teed off Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The Mountain State Golf Classic, formally known as the BNI, teed off at Grandview County Club. The three-day event brings together locals and out-of-towners for three rounds of golf at Grandview and the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.

Ryan Neal, Committee Member for the Tournament said the event is unique because it is played on different courses. Another reason this tournament is unique is because it is also a charity event.

“We give to a charity. The best part is that it all stays local. It goes to Raleigh County Senior Friends. All the extra money last year, I think it was about $8,000-8,500. This year I think, with the record number of players record number of sponsors I think it is going to be over 10,000 dollars,” said Neal.

Sunday, July 17, the round will be played on the Cobb Course. Live scoring for the event can be found here.