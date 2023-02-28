PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Mountain State Justice has filed a second lawsuit on behalf of tenants of five housing communities in Mercer County.

The lawsuit is against an out-of-state parent company, Smith Management LLC.

The company is being sued for actions such as violating and terminating lease agreements, raising rent, and failing to maintain habitable conditions for tenants.

The Mountain State Justice Senior Attorney, Colten Fleu, is hoping they can help these tenants restore their life back to normal.

“All that we want to see happen is to have the law complied with,” said Fleu. “We want to see residents have their lease agreements honored. We want to see them be able to enjoy the community that they are living in.”

Fleu mentioned that Smith Management’s actions line up with a nationwide trend where a large corporation will buy out the land for housing and double the rates to increase personal profit. He also said that, in total, over 600 lots are being impacted in this way by the new landowners.

Mountain State Justice encourages similarly situated West Virginians to contact their office at (304) 344-3144.